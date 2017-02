Heavy police activity is blocking traffic on Interstate 40 west near Fayetteville Road (Exit 276).Durham police have not said why the road is blocked.For motorist traveling on I-40 west, take Exit 279 (NC-147 North) to Exit 16 (US-15/501 South) to re-access I-40 at Exit 270.Police did not give an estimate as to when the road will re-open.