TRAFFIC

Police activity blocks I-40 west in Durham

EMBED </>More News Videos

I-40 west in Durham County is blocked (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Heavy police activity blocked traffic on Interstate 40 west near Fayetteville Road for several hours on Sunday afternoon.

The road re-opened to traffic around 4:30 p.m. after nearly three hours of congestion and detours.

On I-40 east near Exit 276, a multi-vehicle collision closed two lanes, but the road has since re-opened. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in that crash.

Crash in Durham on I-40 east


Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Related Topics:
traffici40Durham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
Wreck at Avondale off I-85 leaves 2 injured in Durham
Raleigh subdivision concerned about speeding drivers
Speedy drivers in Fayetteville neighborhood pose danger
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body set on fire at Harris Lake County Park
Closed adoption center files for bankruptcy
6 taken to Fayetteville hospital after wreck
Ghost ship found off Hatteras still a mystery
Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots suspected thief
Arrest made in murder of New York jogger Karina Vetrano
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
Show More
Crews battle massive house fire in Moore County
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Overturned tanker truck leaking fuel in Fayetteville
Rolling car hits, kills Orange Co. woman checking mail
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
More News
Top Video
Overturned tanker truck leaking fuel in Fayetteville
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
Crowds gather for pro-immigration rally
More Video