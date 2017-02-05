Police activity blocks I-40 west in Durham

Crash in Durham on I-40 east

Heavy police activity blocked traffic on Interstate 40 west near Fayetteville Road for several hours on Sunday afternoon.The road re-opened to traffic around 4:30 p.m. after nearly three hours of congestion and detours.On I-40 east near Exit 276, a multi-vehicle collision closed two lanes, but the road has since re-opened. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in that crash.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.