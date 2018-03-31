Police: Critical injury vehicle crash in Fayetteville closes Raeford Road in both directions

| Traffic Advisory |



Raeford Road near Harris Teeter is currently closed in both directions as officers are on scene working a critical injury vehicle crash. Use an alternate route until approx. 4:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/1sHw6GHPLN — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 31, 2018

The Fayetteville Police Department is on the scene of a critical injury vehicle crash on Raeford Road near Harris Teeter.On Saturday around 1:23 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Raeford Road and Executive Place.The investigation showed that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn on to Raeford Road from Executive Place when it collided with a 2016 Nissan traveling West on Raeford Road.Police say the driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.The driver of the Nissan did not sustain any physical injuries during the crash.Raeford Road is currently closed between Purdue Drive and Executive Place as police continue their investigation.The names of all parties involved are not being released until the families are notified.Motorists traveling along Raeford Road are encouraged to utilize Purdue Drive and Village Drive as an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened.FPD's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the critical injury crash.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.