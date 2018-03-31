TRAFFIC

Police: Critical injury vehicle crash in Fayetteville closes Raeford Road in both directions

FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
The Fayetteville Police Department is on the scene of a critical injury vehicle crash on Raeford Road near Harris Teeter.


On Saturday around 1:23 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Raeford Road and Executive Place.

The investigation showed that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn on to Raeford Road from Executive Place when it collided with a 2016 Nissan traveling West on Raeford Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.



The driver of the Nissan did not sustain any physical injuries during the crash.

Raeford Road is currently closed between Purdue Drive and Executive Place as police continue their investigation.

The names of all parties involved are not being released until the families are notified.

Motorists traveling along Raeford Road are encouraged to utilize Purdue Drive and Village Drive as an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened.

FPD's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the critical injury crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashroad closureFayetteville
TRAFFIC
Two hurt in Durham when motorcycle strikes pedestrian
Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Why 2018 could be an especially deadly year for cops
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
Show More
Man acquitted in third trial in NC teen's 2010 death
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Louisiana officer fired, 1 suspended in Alton Sterling shooting
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
More Photos