Police identify teen killed in chase, crash in Fayetteville

Police close off Eastern Boulevard after the crash.

Authorities have identified the teen who died in a crash in Fayetteville Monday night.Moses Jackson, 17, died from his injuries.Police confirmed that the two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2017 Kia and a 2016 Hyundai. The Hyundai was occupied by one person, while the Kia was occupied by five people.The driver of the Kia was identified as a 15-year-old boy.Two 18-year-old girls and one 16-year-old girl were also injured. One of the 18-year-old girls remains in critical condition at UNC Hospitals Chapel Hill.The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of E. Russell Street.Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a Kia sedan being pursued by a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a Hyundai. Two people in the Kia were ejected from the car.They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.