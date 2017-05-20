Police not yet identifying boy hit by car in Fayetteville

Recognize this shoe? It belongs to the boy who was struck by a car Friday in Fayetteville.

Police said a child tried to run across Raeford Road and was struck by a car.

Fayetteville Police said a child crossing Raeford Road ran into the path of a vehicle that was traveling east on Friday.The victim was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.Police told ABC11 the boy was hit by a green Jeep shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive. Police did not immediately know his age but estimated he is between 12 and 15 years old.Police also told ABC11 they do not know the child's name or who his parents are. Police are still searching for those answers."Right now, one of our major concerns is trying to identify this young man's family," said Lt. Todd Joyce. "If there is someone who has not seen their child in the last couple of hours, we ask that you please call us, call 911 so we can find out who the child's parents are so we can get them to the hospital and make contact to see what was going on prior to this."The driver of the Jeep was not seriously injured during the crash. Police said the vehicle was unable to stop in time.Raeford Road was closed between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive while emergency personnel worked the scene.Police reopened Raeford Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.The crash remains under investigation.