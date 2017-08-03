TRAFFIC

Problem Apex bridge closed for emergency repair

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The bridge on Apex Barbecue Road that runs across Beaver Creek will be closed for the next 1-2 weeks.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, during a routine assessment on Wednesday, crews noticed necessary repairs needed to be made to the bridge.


A spokesperson for the Town of Apex told ABC11 the support system, or the bridge's legs, will need to be repaired.

In July 2015, a UPS truck driver flipped his truck over the bridge and landed in the creek below. He was not injured. As recently as May 2017, a 36-year-old Raleigh driver ran into the bridge and ended up in the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Apex resident Judy Brown walks along Apex Barbecue Road often and is ready to see changes made.

"When I come around this corner, I have to stay there and wait for other cars coming," Brown said. "And once I know it's clear, I walk and go across the bridge to the side."

The Apex Police Department even tweeted this message to alert area residents of the closure.



NCDOT plans to replace the bridge in 2018.
