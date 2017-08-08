The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding an open house meeting Tuesday about the proposed improvements to I-440 in Wake County. The area in question is the stretch between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.The NCDOT hopes that by widening the roadway from four lanes to six this will improve traffic flow and access and efficiency to the roadway. Changes also include replacing pavement and bridges and upgrading interchanges.The open house is at the McKimmon Center on Gorman Street in Raleigh. It started at 4 p.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m. Then there will be a public hearing at 7 p.m.One of the main institutions potentially affected by the project is Meredith College."We moved out here from downtown in 1925 because we needed more space and we got a 225-acre estate here, farm estate, and over the course of time because of North Carolina DOT projects, we've lost a fifth of our campus once this project is added to that," said Jo Allen, president of Meredith College. "I just can't think of any other college or university that would be OK losing a fifth of their campus."The proposal affects the west side of the campus."I think Meredith, that's a valid concern," said Joel Hopkins, division engineer for the NCDOT. "With our current plans, we've got some major impacts to their campus. What we want to do is take information we hear from them and stakeholders and improve on that and make it better."