TRAFFIC

Proposed I-440 changes are a sizable hit to Meredith College

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding an open house meeting Tuesday about the proposed improvements to I-440 in Wake County. The area in question is the stretch between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The NCDOT hopes that by widening the roadway from four lanes to six this will improve traffic flow and access and efficiency to the roadway. Changes also include replacing pavement and bridges and upgrading interchanges.

More information on the project

The open house is at the McKimmon Center on Gorman Street in Raleigh. It started at 4 p.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m. Then there will be a public hearing at 7 p.m.

One of the main institutions potentially affected by the project is Meredith College.

"We moved out here from downtown in 1925 because we needed more space and we got a 225-acre estate here, farm estate, and over the course of time because of North Carolina DOT projects, we've lost a fifth of our campus once this project is added to that," said Jo Allen, president of Meredith College. "I just can't think of any other college or university that would be OK losing a fifth of their campus."

The proposal affects the west side of the campus.

"I think Meredith, that's a valid concern," said Joel Hopkins, division engineer for the NCDOT. "With our current plans, we've got some major impacts to their campus. What we want to do is take information we hear from them and stakeholders and improve on that and make it better."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficI-440constructionRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
Crash on I-40 west causes congestion
23-month-old killed in road rage crash
1 Fayetteville teen dead, 1 remains critical after single-vehicle crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pair charged after 2 teens kidnapped and robbed
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
AZ. woman sentenced to death for locking cousin in box
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Scam targets USAA customers
Show More
North Carolina lags in latest health care survey
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos