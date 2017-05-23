TRAFFIC

Raleigh mayor to host GoRaleigh grand opening

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A grand opening celebration of the GoRaleigh Station is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Construction on the bus station on Martin Street began in February of 2016.

All platforms opened to buses and passengers on May 1st.

The facility at Moore Square serves 35 Go Raleigh and Go Triangle bus routes every day. About 80 buses travel through the station hourly.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane and other city council members will make remarks at the grand opening celebration.

First-time riders can take bus tours and there will be interactive activities.

New features include more than three dozen display monitors with real-time information for passengers, bike racks, and ticket vending machines.

The $10 million project was paid for with federal, state and local funds, and completed in two phases.

