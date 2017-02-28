TRAFFIC

Raleigh mom warns of 'stalled-car' driver wielding bat

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Wake County mom warns of stalled-car threat involving a man with a baseball bat.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There's a new crime alert in the capital city that a Raleigh mom wants you to know about.

She says a man pretending his car was stalled came after her and her daughter with a baseball bat.

You can be an eyewitness too with the ABC11 News App

The woman, who doesn't want to be identified says she pulled out of the coffee shop at the back of the Olde Raleigh Shopping Center and was headed to the stop sign at Duraleigh road.

That when she realized a car was stopped short of the intersection - apparently stalled. As she waited to go around something bizarre happened.

"A young man got out of the car and then he went to his back seat and that's when we saw him pull out a baseball bat," she said.

At first she and her teenage daughter in the passenger seat thought the man was after someone at the coffee shop.

But then he turned and came to her window.

"He tapped with the bat like that," she said, "and I said no."

ALSO SEE: RALEIGH MAN WARNS DRIVERS OF 'FAKE' CAR ACCIDENTS

Sure he was going to smash her window, she leaned over toward her daughter.

But she says the man just stood there. That's when she saw her chance.

"I put my car in reverse, onto Duraleigh," she said.

After posting about the incident on a neighborhood website, she was urged by neighbors to report the incident to Raleigh Police who are now investigating.

Though she was so flustered she didn't get a license plate number, the woman gave police a description of the suspect.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentscamscrimeraleigh newssafetytraffic accidentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
TRAFFIC
Questions raised after deadly Garner police chase
Family grieves after Garner PD chase claims teen's life
Chain-reaction crash ties up Durham Freeway
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
More Traffic
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Show More
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
Guilford Co. sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody
Fort Bragg could benefit from military spending boost
Teen wants to raise sister after both parents die
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
More News
Top Video
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Watch: Train hits car crossing tracks
Officer tackles man with baseball bat
More Video