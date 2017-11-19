TRAFFIC

Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road

WTVD Photo

Raleigh police are investigating after they say one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Louisburg Road and Calvary Drive on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call around 4:42 p.m.

The said one driver was turning left from Calvary Drive onto northbound Louisburg Road and was struck in the intersection by another driver traveling southbound on Louisburg.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to Wake Med and one driver later died.

Temporary traffic detours are in place, according to officers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic accidentRaleigh
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into NYC street
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Show More
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
More Photos