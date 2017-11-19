Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road

Raleigh police are investigating after they say one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Louisburg Road and Calvary Drive on Sunday.Officers responded to a call around 4:42 p.m.The said one driver was turning left from Calvary Drive onto northbound Louisburg Road and was struck in the intersection by another driver traveling southbound on Louisburg.Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to Wake Med and one driver later died.Temporary traffic detours are in place, according to officers.