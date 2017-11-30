Raleigh Police respond to serious crash on Capital Blvd

Raleigh Police responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Capital Boulevard at Spring Forest Road.The number of injuries was unclear, but emergency workers could be seen cutting the roof off a vehicle to get to the occupants.At least a couple of people were taken to hospitals for treatment, a police spokesperson said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.A couple of lanes were initially blocked inbound as police worked to clear the scene. All but one lane have reopened.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.