TRAFFIC

Raleigh Police respond to serious crash on Capital Blvd

Raleigh police and fire respond to a serious crash at Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Capital Boulevard at Spring Forest Road.

The number of injuries was unclear, but emergency workers could be seen cutting the roof off a vehicle to get to the occupants.

At least a couple of people were taken to hospitals for treatment, a police spokesperson said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

A couple of lanes were initially blocked inbound as police worked to clear the scene. All but one lane have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
Durham I-85 stretch renamed for civil rights leader
Crash shuts down part of I-40
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
More Traffic
Top Stories
DAY FOUR: Authorities intensify search for Mariah Woods
Immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle murder trial
Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say
81-year-old charged with murdering wife in Cumberland Co
Apex man arrested on 12 child sex crime charges
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Wake County mother charged after 3-year-old child dies
Man sentenced to 24 years for Fayetteville rape cases
Show More
'The Andy Griffith Show's' Jim Nabors dies at age 87
One of two stolen dogs reunited with Durham owner
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
Officials: TX teacher had sex, smoked pot with student
Homeowner returns home during break-in, exchanges gunfire with suspects
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos