A serious wreck on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh jammed up traffic for several hours on Friday.The crash happened on northbound Creedmoor Road (NC-50) near Strickland Road around 4:20 p.m. All northbound lanes were shut down until after 6 p.m.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene where rescue crews were trying to free a man from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.His injuries are unknown.Authorities have not said what caused the crash.