Motorists traveling east on Poole Road, turn right on Russ Street, left on Hawkins Street, left on Coke Street and right back on Poole Road.

Motorists traveling west on Poole Road, left on Coke Street, right on Hawkins Street, right on Russ Street, left back on Poole Road.

A water main break has closed the westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ streets.The break happened before 7:30 Friday morning.The following detours are in place:Officials hope to have repairs complete by 3 p.m.