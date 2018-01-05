RALEIGH (WTVD) --A water main break has closed the westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ streets.
The break happened before 7:30 Friday morning.
The following detours are in place:
- Motorists traveling east on Poole Road, turn right on Russ Street, left on Hawkins Street, left on Coke Street and right back on Poole Road.
- Motorists traveling west on Poole Road, left on Coke Street, right on Hawkins Street, right on Russ Street, left back on Poole Road.
Officials hope to have repairs complete by 3 p.m.