Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A water main break has closed the westbound lane of Poole Road between Coke and Russ streets.
The break happened before 7:30 Friday morning.
The following detours are in place:

  • Motorists traveling east on Poole Road, turn right on Russ Street, left on Hawkins Street, left on Coke Street and right back on Poole Road.

  • Motorists traveling west on Poole Road, left on Coke Street, right on Hawkins Street, right on Russ Street, left back on Poole Road.


Officials hope to have repairs complete by 3 p.m.
