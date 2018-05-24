Raleigh's Newton Road to be closed months for sinkhole repair

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Newton Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Six Forks Road will be closed through August after a sinkhole opened during Monday's flash flooding
Crews need to make repairs to the stormwater pipe, water main, and the road.
Close to four inches of rain fell in north Raleigh within an hour and a half, officials said. This overwhelmed the stormwater infrastructure on Newton Road and caused more erosion at the entrance of the impaired double 72-inch diameter stormwater pipe, leading to its failure and the water main break.
The culvert replacement is expected to begin in June with the road re-opening at the end of August.
The completion date may vary depending on weather and unexpected construction delays.
The water main will be offline until the pipe is permanently fixed. A temporary water service provided by the Public Utilities Department is in place for properties affected by the broken pipe. This water main that crosses over the stormwater pipe lost support during the storm, which caused the water main to break and led to additional erosion in the area.
A gas main also was exposed when both the stormwater and water pipes failed. PSNC Energy will be monitoring the gas main while repairs are made.
Questions about the project? You can contact the City's Stormwater Management Division at (919) 996-3940 or RaleighStormwater@raleighnc.gov. You can also visit the city's website for more information