People in north Raleigh are fighting back against a plan to widen Falls of Neuse Road.The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to widen it from I-540 to north of Durant Road.The NCDOT hopes to begin construction in about two years, but people who live in the area are trying to halt the project.Some residents doubt that widening the road will ease congestion, and will only serve to eat up more of their property.Watch Jon Camp's video for full details.