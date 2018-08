Traffic Alert! S. Harrison Ave. is closed in all directions between W. Chatham St. and W. Park St. due to a water main break. #CaryNC pic.twitter.com/NqSHNL1ers — Town of Cary Traffic (@TOC_Traffic) January 2, 2018

South Harrison Avenue in Cary has reopened after a water main break, town officials said.The break happened before 11:30 Tuesday morning.South Harrison Avenue was closed in all directions between West Chatham Street and West Park Street.