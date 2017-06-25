Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Here's a list of closures to watch out for in the Raleigh-Durham area:
Raleigh
The final shift to the inside lanes of Interstate 40 on the Fortify project happened Saturday and Sunday.
Crews closed the left lane for about 1,000 feet of I-40 East near exit 293 (U.S. 1/64) at 9 p.m. Sunday to prepare for the shift.
The lane reopened and traffic was moved into a two-lane pattern on the inside lanes. The outside third lane was then closed and will remain closed through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 26, with all three lanes open for Monday morning traffic.
The shift and closure are needed as crews continue to prepare the highway for the final traffic pattern being put in place through the summer. Once all traffic lanes are open, the contractor will resurface the entire 8.5 miles of the project along I-40 in both directions, including permanent lane stripes and lane reflective markers.
This will provide a smooth riding surface, including the transitions on and off bridges in the work zone. That work will last through the fall.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Drivers are urged to continue to pay extra attention while driving through the work zone and to obey the 60 mph speed limit, especially in the section with the weekend lane restriction.
Fortify project details, as well as traffic updates and live traffic cameras can be found on FortifyNC.com.
Durham
Drivers on the Durham Freeway will notice a traffic shift on the stretch between Briggs Avenue and Ellis Road.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the work is part of the East End Connector Project.
Some drivers said they find the lanes shifts confusing.
"Once you're going down the road it's kind of difficult, switching lanes and stuff," said Durham driver, Manny Lujan.
He said it's especially difficult when he's driving his motorcycle and dealing with other drivers.
"Especially at night," said Lujan.
The shift is just west of where there will be a new interchange for the East End Connecter, which is being built to link the Durham Freeway with U.S. 70, which will convert to a freeway between Pleasant Drive and N.C. 98 that will connect with Interstate 85.
Drivers need to pay attention to traffic shift signs, and slow down and use extra caution while shifting to the new lanes.
Once open in 2019, the East End Connector will allow drivers to go non-stop between I-85 and I-40, the Triangle Expressway, and U.S. 1 in southern Wake County.
It is also expected to ease congestion on the Durham Freeway through the downtown area, as well as on local roads in Durham such as U.S. 15/501, and Roxboro, Mangum, Gregson, and Duke Streets. It will have a designation of Interstate 885.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.