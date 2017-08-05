A road rage incident caused a three-vehicle crash on Route 401 just south of Louisburg on Friday around 9:30 a.m.According to the witnesses, the women driving the vehicles were displaying gestures to each other on the road.The two vehicles kept going side by side until the driver of one car, Chastity Stamper turned in front of the second vehicle causing the crash.The second vehicle which had children in it went left of the center and hit a third car. The third car went off the road and the second vehicle overturned and went into a creek bottom sending a 22-month-old to the hospital with serious injuries.The car that went in front of the second car had minor damages to it.The driver of the overturned vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Samar Ferd Jurdi of Raleigh, North Carolina.The person driving the third car is 46-year-old Anna Collier from Louisburg, North Carolina.Jurdi is being charged with a DWI due to marijuana being in her system, the woman admitted to smoking marijuana, she is also being charged with operating a vehicle without a licesnse.It is unknown at the moment if other charges are pending.