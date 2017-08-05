The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a road rage incident caused a three-vehicle crash on Route 401 just south of Louisburg on Friday around 9:30 a.m.According to the witnesses, the women driving the vehicles were making gestures to each other on the road.Troopers said the two vehicles kept going side-by-side until the driver of one car, Chastity Stamper, turned in front of the second vehicle causing the crash.The second vehicle - which had children in it - went left of the center line and hit a third car. The third car then went off the road and the second vehicle overturned and went into a creek bottom sending a 22-month-old to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the overturned vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Samar Ferd Jurdi of Raleigh, North Carolina.The person driving the third car was 46-year-old Anna Collier from Louisburg, North Carolina.Jurdi is charged with a DWI after admitting to smoking marijuana. She is also being charged with operating a vehicle without a license.The investigation continues and there may be more charges.