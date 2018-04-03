TRAFFIC

Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville

A car ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Two teens have died after a chase ended in a crash Monday night in Fayetteville.

Authorities identified one as 17-year-old Moses Jackson, saying he died from his injuries.

ABC11 has learned that Asia Boka, 18, also succumbed to her injuries.

Police confirmed that the two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2017 Kia and a 2016 Hyundai. The Hyundai was occupied by one person, while the Kia was occupied by five people.

The driver of the Kia was identified as a 15-year-old boy.

Another 18-year-old girl and one 16-year-old girl were also injured.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of E. Russell Street.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a Kia sedan being pursued by a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a Hyundai. Two people in the Kia were ejected from the car.

Police close off Eastern Boulevard after the crash.



The victims were originally taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
