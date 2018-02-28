Serious crash blocks Forestville Road near Knightdale

Several law enforcement officials near a pond not far from East Wake Middle School. We did see Coroner’s Office leaving in last 10 minutes. Highway Patrol not releasing any info #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TdJPazq52W — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 1, 2018

Police blocking Forestville Road near Knightdale and it appears there’s a death investigation. About 15 minutes ago, we saw the Coroner’s Office drive down. Working to get more info. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kbUqk63ZV5 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 1, 2018

A serious crash blocked the 6000 block of Forestville Road near Knightdale on Wednesday evening.It appeared there may be a death investigation underway. A vehicle from the Coroner's Office was at the scene. It later left shortly before 8 p.m.No official word of injuries was immediately confirmed by law officers.A spokesman for the Highway Patrol said officers on the scene are still investigating.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.