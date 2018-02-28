TRAFFIC

Serious crash blocks Forestville Road near Knightdale

Law officers investigate a crash on Forestville Road. (Elaina Athans)

By
KNIGHTDALE, NC (WTVD) --
A serious crash blocked the 6000 block of Forestville Road near Knightdale on Wednesday evening.

It appeared there may be a death investigation underway. A vehicle from the Coroner's Office was at the scene. It later left shortly before 8 p.m.



No official word of injuries was immediately confirmed by law officers.

A spokesman for the Highway Patrol said officers on the scene are still investigating.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
