Shots fired after crash on I-95 in Harnett County

Shots were fired after a crash on I-95, leading to a police chase. (WTVD)

Shots were fired after a crash on I-95 in Harnett County Thursday afternoon, leading to a police chase.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a man involved in a crash on the highway was armed and fired shots before carjacking another driver.

Authorities said he took off and Johnston County deputies and Selma police followed.



The chase continued into Nash County.

A trooper was able to stop the man and take him into custody without incident.

No further details were released.

I-95 northbound is closed near Dunn at Exit 73, US-421.

The road is not expected to reopen before 9 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use Exit 73 (US-421). At the bottom of the ramp, turn left onto US-421.Continue on US-421.Turn right onto US-301. Continue on US-301 to Jonesboro Rd. Turn left to reaccess I-95 North.
