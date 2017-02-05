Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Bridges and overpasses in parts of the viewing area were frozen overnight, causing some minor traffic accidents Sunday morning.
Our crew witnessed several accidents near the Durham-Orange County line. No major wrecks have been reported.
A brief light snow/sleet mix may produce a dusting on grassy/elevated surfaces this am. Use caution if driving. pic.twitter.com/pvPnTXX0nW— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 5, 2017
ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are in for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.