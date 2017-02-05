TRAFFIC

Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County

Icy bridges and overpasses caused some traffic accidents on Sunday morning (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bridges and overpasses in parts of the viewing area were frozen overnight, causing some minor traffic accidents Sunday morning.


Our crew witnessed several accidents near the Durham-Orange County line. No major wrecks have been reported.

ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are in for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

