Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County

A brief light snow/sleet mix may produce a dusting on grassy/elevated surfaces this am. Use caution if driving. pic.twitter.com/pvPnTXX0nW — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 5, 2017

Bridges and overpasses in parts of the viewing area were frozen overnight, causing some minor traffic accidents Sunday morning.Our crew witnessed several accidents near the Durham-Orange County line. No major wrecks have been reported.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are in for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.