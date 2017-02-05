Slick roads causing traffic accidents in Orange County

A brief light snow/sleet mix may produce a dusting on grassy/elevated surfaces this am. Use caution if driving. pic.twitter.com/pvPnTXX0nW — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 5, 2017

Bridges and overpasses in parts of the viewing area were frozen overnight, causing some minor traffic accidents Sunday morning.Our crew witnessed several accidents near the Durham-Orange County line. No major wrecks have been reported.Parts of the viewing area are still dealing with freezing temperatures.Some sprinkles or light snow flurries could occur this morning, but clouds will be decreasing. ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are in for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.