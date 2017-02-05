TRAFFIC

Slick roads causing traffic accidents in Orange County

Icy bridges and overpasses caused some traffic accidents on Sunday morning (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bridges and overpasses in parts of the viewing area were frozen overnight, causing some minor traffic accidents Sunday morning.


Our crew witnessed several accidents near the Durham-Orange County line. No major wrecks have been reported.

Parts of the viewing area are still dealing with freezing temperatures.

Some sprinkles or light snow flurries could occur this morning, but clouds will be decreasing. ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are in for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
