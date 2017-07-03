TRAFFIC

State trooper injured after being hit by his patrol car on I-95

A Highway Patrol officer is recovering Monday night after being hit by his squad car during a traffic stop.

It happened earlier Monday on I-95 between mile marker 49 and the rest area in Cumberland County.

The Highway Patrol said a vehicle slammed into the rear of his stopped patrol car.

The trooper was out of his car, and was hit by his cruiser as it spun around after being hit.

The trooper was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The Highway Patrol has not identified the officer.

No other details were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
