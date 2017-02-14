State troopers at scene of fatal wreck in Wake County

State troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck in Wake County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant Road and S. Creek Road, close to the Johnston County line.
At least one person was killed when a truck overturned.
Troopers are still investigating details of the wreck.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
