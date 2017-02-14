TRAFFIC

State troopers at scene of fatal wreck in Wake County

State troopers investigate a fatal wreck in Wake County. (Chopper 11 HD)

State troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck in Wake County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant Road and S. Creek Road, close to the Johnston County line.

At least one person was killed when a truck overturned.

Troopers are still investigating details of the wreck.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
