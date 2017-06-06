TRAFFIC

Street-widening plans bringing relief to Cary drivers

Cary plans a widening project and other improvements that will eventually ease traffic pain points.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If the main roads are like arteries, the increasing traffic is causing some painful blockages.

With 55,000 vehicles traveling the Cary Parkway-High House Road corridor, Town of Cary officials will soon break ground on a multi-million-dollar project to widen the roads and adding several turn lanes.

"I do like the widening of it - it's going to help all that mess," commuter Bryan Cardoso said to ABC11. "There's just so much congestion."

Cardoso is a manager at Mellow Mushroom restaurant in Cary, and he explained his wait time at the intersection is sometimes longer than his drive here from his home in Apex.

"Honestly, sometimes I do get angry," Cardoso lamented. "I work right here. You're sitting watching the building as you're running late for work.

The $3.9 million project will begin construction this fall. Engineers plan to add left turn lanes on both High House Road approaches and the northbound Cary Parkway approach. There will also be a new, exclusive right turn lane on all approaches as well.

Click here to learn more about the project online.

According to the Town of Cary's project website, "The existing traffic signal will also be upgraded to include new decorative traffic signal mast arm poles. A streetscape enhancement plan will also be included to preserve and enhance the intersection aesthetics."

With any improvement, however, there must be some inconvenience with construction. Jerry Jensen, Cary's Acting Director of Transportation and Facilities, told ABC11 drivers should expect some lane closures - but not during peak hours.

"We're not going to be allowing the contractor to work and do lane closures between 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.," Jensen explained. "We will also stop work Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day Sunday.

The Town of Cary will hold an open house for residents and commuters to learn more about the project and construction schedule. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Cary Senior Center Ballroom located within Fred G. Bond Metro Park at 120 Maury O'Dell Place.
