Fuquay-Varina police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a Subway sandwich shop.It happened shortly before 6 p.m., at the Subway at 8109 Ten Ten Road.A white Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the front of the restaurant, police said.The woman driving the SUV escaped injury. There were no customers in the restaurant, and the only employee was also uninjured.The incident remains under investigation.