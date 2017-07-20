TRAFFIC

Teen killed after crashing into bridge along I-540 in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540 in Raleigh (Chopper 11 HD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A fatal wreck shut down part of Interstate 540 in Raleigh early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the bridge near Lumley Road.



According to an accident report, 19-year-old Jack Adams of Raleigh was driving east on I-540 when he ran off the left side of the roadway.

His vehicle then went into the median, struck the guide wires, and overturned before hitting the Lumley Road bridge abutment.

Adams was the only person in the vehicle.



Authorities said alcohol was suspected in the crash.

Two eastbound lanes of I-540 were blocked as authorities investigated. The road reopened around 7:45 a.m.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffici540crashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Car strikes, seriously injures teenager in Raleigh
NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline
Confusing lane markings on Durham Freeway to go away
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found in Wake Forest
HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend
Area college coaches preview upcoming football season
Waterspout makes landfall as tornado along NC coast
Family demands answers after kicked off JetBlue flight
NC father indicted in hammer attack on young son
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Show More
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Smoke billows from hay fire at NC State
Spring Lake to spray for mosquitoes
Latest train-car crash shows need for railroad respect
McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
More News
Top Video
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
VIDEO: NCFC supporters rally in Raleigh for MLS
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Triangle students 3D print prosthetic hands for children
More Video