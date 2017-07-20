#Breaking-If you drive on 540, you might experience delays. 2 EB lanes near Lumley Rd still closed after wreck. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/mP0jPxfhuJ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

#Breaking-@raleighpolice tell me the person who died in I-540 wreck was the only person in the vehicle. 2 EB lanes still closed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jk1A5G2wL2 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

A fatal wreck shut down part of Interstate 540 in Raleigh early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the bridge near Lumley Road.According to an accident report, 19-year-old Jack Adams of Raleigh was driving east on I-540 when he ran off the left side of the roadway.His vehicle then went into the median, struck the guide wires, and overturned before hitting the Lumley Road bridge abutment.Adams was the only person in the vehicle.Authorities said alcohol was suspected in the crash.Two eastbound lanes of I-540 were blocked as authorities investigated. The road reopened around 7:45 a.m.