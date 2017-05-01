SAVE MONEY

Survey shows the best day to buy gas

A new survey ranks the days of the week when gas is the least expensive. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Everybody needs a little extra gas in their tank on Monday, but it turns out that filling up your car on the first day of the work week is also good for your wallet.

According to a new analysis by GasBuddy, a service that helps users find inexpensive gas in their area, gas prices regularly fall in much of the country on Mondays. Gas prices were also generally lower on Sundays.

Conversely, Thursdays are statistically the most expensive day of the week to fill up. Saturdays also ranked as costlier days.

According to GasBuddy, motorists can save $325 each year by optimizing their gasoline purchasing habits. Collectively, the entire country would spend an extra $1.1 billion on gasoline by filling up on a Thursday versus a Monday.
