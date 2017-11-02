TRAFFIC

Tractor trailer flips, spills acid and bleach on I-95

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Part of Interstate 95 is closed after a tractor trailer spilled hydrochloric acid and bleach on the roadway near Lumberton overnight.

The incident happened along southbound I-95 at exit 20 for NC-211 and Roberts Avenue.

Authorities say they tractor trailer flipped, causing it to spill the hydrochloric acid and bleach.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

The roadway is currently closed as crews work to clean up the scene.

A detour has been set up in the area for drivers to find their way around the crash.

Drivers traveling along I-95 south should take Exit 22 for Fayetteville Road and turn left onto Fayetteville Road. Follow Fayeteville Road and take a right to NC-211 South/Roberts Ave.

Follow NC-211 South to NC-72 West. Turn left onto NC 72 West/5th Street and continue to get back onto I-95 South.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Drivers warned of highway 'attacks' in Wayne County
NC 42 West closed in Clayton after car severs power pole
2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
More Traffic
Top Stories
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
Two men sought after Durham pharmacy robbery
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
2 Americans killed in NYC truck attack identified
After truck attack, Triangle counter-terror expert weighs in
Astros defeat Dodgers to win first World Series
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; police seek suspect
Show More
HealthCare.gov marketplace opens with little fanfare
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Judges appoint redistricting expert, reject NC GOP objections
As crews build new schools, Wake parents fight reassignment
2nd person obtained for questioning in NYC truck attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos