Tractor trailer flips, spills acid and bleach on I-95

Part of Interstate 95 is closed after a tractor trailer spilled hydrochloric acid and bleach on the roadway near Lumberton overnight.The incident happened along southbound I-95 at exit 20 for NC-211 and Roberts Avenue.Authorities say they tractor trailer flipped, causing it to spill the hydrochloric acid and bleach.It is unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.The roadway is currently closed as crews work to clean up the scene.A detour has been set up in the area for drivers to find their way around the crash.Drivers traveling along I-95 south should take Exit 22 for Fayetteville Road and turn left onto Fayetteville Road. Follow Fayeteville Road and take a right to NC-211 South/Roberts Ave.Follow NC-211 South to NC-72 West. Turn left onto NC 72 West/5th Street and continue to get back onto I-95 South.