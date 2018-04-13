Traffic light coming to dangerous Apex intersection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3270313" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since 2017, Apex Police say there have been eight crashes at the intersection.

Apex leaders are planning to get a traffic light installed atThe light is set to be installed by the end of May.In the past year, there have been eight serious crashes at the intersection.On April 4, the Town of Apex made it so drivers can only make a right hand turn from Beaver Creek Common Drive onto Kelly Road. In the first seven days of the new traffic pattern, Apex police have handed out 40 tickets and 35 written warnings.The project is expected to cost $150,000, and the town will most likely be getting the funds from residential developer Beazer Homes.