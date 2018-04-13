TRAFFIC

Traffic light coming to dangerous Apex intersection

Since 2017, Apex Police say there have been eight crashes at the intersection.

APEX, N.C. --
Apex leaders are planning to get a traffic light installed at the dangerous intersection of Beaver Creek Commons Drive and Kelly Road.

The light is set to be installed by the end of May.

In the past year, there have been eight serious crashes at the intersection.

EMBED More News Videos

Since 2017, Apex Police say there have been eight crashes at the intersection.



On April 4, the Town of Apex made it so drivers can only make a right hand turn from Beaver Creek Common Drive onto Kelly Road. In the first seven days of the new traffic pattern, Apex police have handed out 40 tickets and 35 written warnings.

The project is expected to cost $150,000, and the town will most likely be getting the funds from residential developer Beazer Homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashApex
TRAFFIC
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU
Raleigh city worker on mower struck by vehicle
Apex officer nearly hit, woman cited under 'move over' law
More Traffic
Top Stories
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
No motive released in death of Southern Pines pregnant teen
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
911 call in incest murder-suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
Raleigh police: Woman plows through intersection, crashes into woods
Lego convention this weekend
Chatham County employee charged after allegedly stealing funds from youth center
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Show More
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
More News