Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area

Relief is planned for frustrated drivers who get caught in traffic in the Brier Creek area.Planning is underway to make improvements to U.S. 70 (Glenwood Avenue) from west of T.W. Alexander Drive to I-540, in Durham and Wake counties.Construction is expected to begin in 2021.One plan by the DOT would essentially be an interstate-like flyover which would allow through traffic to bypass the shopping and residential areas completely.The second option would be more like a freeway with intersections and driveways but also with interchanges and ramps that would move traffic quicker.Some commuters told ABC11 Thursday they don't have a preference - they're just glad there's a plan to relieve congestion."I just want them to make it better. And I appreciate the fact that they're actually going to seek the community's input on this because I think that's really important for the people who live right around here because I come and shop her quite a bit," offered commuter Stephany Biggs.Read more about the project at