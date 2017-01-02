TRAFFIC

Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
A 3.5 percent increase for 2017 in the toll rate for the Triangle Expressway has taken effect.

For NC Quick Pass customers traveling the entire 17.4 miles on the Triangle Expressway between NC 147 at I-40 and the NC 55 Bypass, the cost will increase nine cents to $3.13. For bill-by-mail customers, the cost will go up 16 cents to $4.81

Revenue raised through tolling is used to pay off the bonds sold to fund the $1 billion dollar highway.

For N.C. Quick Pass information, including payment and purchase options, call 1-877-7MY-PASS (1-877-769-7277) or visit the N.C. Quick Pass Website.

