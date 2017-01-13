TRAFFIC

Troopers ID pedestrian killed in Cumberland hit-and-run
Authorities investigating after pedestrian killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
State troopers are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run with a pedestrian on Slocumb Road in Cumberland County.

Two people stopped to help a man who was lying in the middle of the road after Thursday's incident.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

On Friday, state troopers identified the victim as 49-year-old Charles Hood Clayton, of the 200 block of Riverdale Drive.

The Highway Patrol said it had no vehicle description, but there are some skid marks on the road, indicating the driver tried to brake but hit the man and then left the scene after the crash.

Troopers haven't determined whether Clayton was walking across the road or possibly sitting or lying in the roadway when the incident happened.

Patrol officers believe the vehicle may be a car, possibly a small sedan.

The incident remains under investigation.

