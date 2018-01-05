TRAFFIC

Troopers ID pedestrian struck, killed in Johnston County crash; driver will not be charged

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has identified the pedestrian struck and killed in a Johnston County crash.

Authorities responded to Cleveland Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to troopers, the pedestrian, 42-year-old Adaryll Layjuan Tisdale, of Garner, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a car.

After striking Tisdale, the car ran off the roadway.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Wayne Allen.

On Friday, the NCSHP announced no charges would be filed against Allen.

Authorities are still trying to determine why Tisdale was on the highway.
