The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has identified the pedestrian struck and killed in a Johnston County crash.Authorities responded to Cleveland Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.According to troopers, the pedestrian, 42-year-old Adaryll Layjuan Tisdale, of Garner, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a car.After striking Tisdale, the car ran off the roadway.The driver was identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Wayne Allen.On Friday, the NCSHP announced no charges would be filed against Allen.Authorities are still trying to determine why Tisdale was on the highway.