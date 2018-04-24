TRAFFIC

Update: Police say woman turned herself in after deadly hit-and-run on Durham Freeway

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the Durham Freeway Friday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police say a woman turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run on the Durham Freeway on April 14.

Police say Chelsea Ann Raposa, 28, of Zebulon, has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Authorities said a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the middle of the road just south of Alston Avenue.
The victim, Cesar Leon Andrades-Pacheco, 31, of Raleigh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have been unable to locate any family members

In addition to the 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee, investigators believe a second vehicle, believed to be a 2003 to 2007 Honda Accord, may have been involved in this collision.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
