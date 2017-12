US 421 near Sloan Road in Harnett County is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling its load of diesel fuel.According to officials, the incident happened before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on US 421 near Sloan Road.Hazmat crews are working to clean up the spilled fuel.According to Chopper 11 HD, it appears the truck left the roadway and caught on fire.Authorities have not commented on the status of the driver or how the incident occurred.