Vehicle strikes, seriously injures 2 pedestrians in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill Police are investigating after a collision left two pedestrians seriously injured Tuesday.It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle struck the two people in the crosswalk on West Rosemary Street in front of Shortbread Lofts.The pedestrians, whose names are being withheld, were taken to UNC Hospital Emergency Room with serious injuries.The driver of the vehicle was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.No other information was immediately available.