Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving concrete truck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A deadly multi-car wreck on I-40 at South Saunders Street near downtown Raleigh on Friday had traffic shut down in the area for most of Friday evening, according to Raleigh Police.

Raleigh police told ABC11 one person died in the wreck, which happened shortly before 5 p.m.

A concrete truck and five other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Three lanes were closed for six hours at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.

The lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say Austin Dale Webster of Pittsboro died after his 2005 Ford SUV was hit from behind by the concrete truck.

Raleigh Police officers arrested and charged the driver of the concrete truck, Giovanni Bilotta, 33, with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Two others were also injured in the crash.

Julisa Brown, 25, who was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and Nereida Tapia-Guzman, 18, who was driving a 2009 Honda CRV, were injured and taken to WakeMed.

There were two other vehicles involved in the crash as well, but their drivers were not hurt.
