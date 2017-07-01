  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

The video shows a heated situation between the driver of what appears to be a contractor vehicle and a man driving a pickup.

HOUSTON --
Josh Wilson couldn't believe what he saw, as two men had it out on a Gulf Freeway feeder ramp on Friday afternoon.



Wilson said he and his family had just finished eating lunch when he noticed the driver of a pickup truck and the driver of a big rig cutting each other off. He said it only escalated from there when the two stopped and parked on the on-ramp of the Gulf Freeway inbound at Broadway.

"The 18-wheeler just cut around him to get on the freeway. I mean just had a sliver of space, cut in front of him and that's when we saw him get out of the truck," said Josh Wilson.

After that, the situation escalated. Josh was a passenger in the car right behind the two trucks, who stopped on the on-ramp. He recorded video the heated situation.

In the video, you see the two drivers exchanging a few words by the driver's side door of the big rig. Then the driver of the big rig grabs an object and raises his arms walking toward the other driver.

After that, the video shows the driver of the pickup walking to the bed of the truck to get a shovel.

He then carries the shovel back to where the other driver is standing. After that, more words are exchanged. Immediately after, the driver of the big rig got back in his truck and drove off.

RELATED: Road rage turns into street fight

Police say don't ever let these situations escalate. You could end up facing assault charges and spending time behind bars. Wilson agrees, especially after seeing the situation escalate so quickly on Friday.

"We just all need to be aware of our surroundings and just take a chill pill from time to time you know. It's not worth getting out of the car and possibly losing your life over," said Wilson.

Related Topics:
trafficroad ragemust-see videoHouston
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 killed in I-95 crash north of Fayetteville
Parts of I-95 to be widened
NC rural roads among deadliest in US
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tanker crashes, spills milk into North Carolina creek
Woman arrested, challenges NC officer to arm-wrestling match
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Festival for the Eno makes its way to Durham
Show More
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
More News
Top Video
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
More Video