Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Road

A Wake County sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.It happened about 4 p.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Barwell Road.The front end of her patrol car sustained extensive damage. The patrol car had to be towed away.The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the deputy was on duty when the crash occurred.No injuries were reported.Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.