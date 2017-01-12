  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Road

The deputy's patrol car had to be towed away. (Chopper 11 HD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wake County sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

It happened about 4 p.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Barwell Road.

The front end of her patrol car sustained extensive damage. The patrol car had to be towed away.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the deputy was on duty when the crash occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

