TRAFFIC

Crews work to fix water main break on Wake Forest Road

EMBED </>More Videos

Part of Wake Forest Road near downtown remains closed late Wednesday as crews work to fix a water main break that could affect the morning commute. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Part of Wake Forest Road near downtown remains closed Thursday morning as crews work to fix a water main break.

The city of Raleigh has closed the 1600 block of Wake Forest Road between Brookside Drive and Old Louisburg Road for emergency water repair.

Work was being done to fix a small leak but workers hit a pipe and that led to a larger problem.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

As of 4:30 a.m., water was still flowing from a hole in the road where crews have been working.



The city said work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Thursday; however, just before 5 a.m., they announced that the road will be closed indefinitely.

EMBED More News Videos

Part of Wake Forest Road near downtown remains closed as crews work to fix a water main break.



Motorists heading eastbound on Wake Forest Road should turn left on Brookside and proceed northbound on Capital Boulevard.

Motorists heading westbound on Wake Forest should turn right on Old Louisburg Road and proceed southbound on Capital.

Customers in the area should not experience any interruption of service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakraleigh newstraffic delaycommutingWake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Wake Forest Road reopens after water main break
We're not sure how this driver on I-540 could see...well, anything
NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News