Water main block blocking Raleigh roadway

A water main break could cause trouble during your Thursday morning drive.The break happened around 5 a.m. on Avent Ferry Road near NC State University.It is unclear what caused the break.Raleigh police tell ABC11 that the inside lanes of north and southbound Avent Ferry.Road are closed between Western Boulevard and Centennial Parkway.The right lanes are open, but expect slowdowns in the area.The lane closures could last through the afternoon.