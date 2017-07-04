A Highway Patrol officer is recovering Monday night after being hit by his squad car when he stopped to investigate a wreck.It happened earlier Monday on I-95 between mile marker 49 and the rest area in Cumberland County.The Highway Patrol said a vehicle slammed into the rear of his stopped patrol car. The trooper was thrown several feet in the air by his own cruiser and landed on his back on the side of Interstate 95.The trooper was out of his car, and was hit by his cruiser as it spun around after being hit.Authorities say a tow truck driver and the driver in the initial wreck were also injured. The trooper's name and the conditions of all three people hurt have not been released.The Highway Patrol told media outlets that the driver who hit the patrol car was charged with driving while under the influence. Her name was not released.