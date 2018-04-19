TRAFFIC

Woman crashes into Raleigh car dealership, takes off and hits ambulance head-on

A driver going the wrong way on Lumley Road crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call Wednesday night. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A woman is facing several charges after police said she was involved in several crashes Wednesday night.

Officers said 58-year-old Karen McGlasson Harold drove into a car dealership, damaging the building and several cars inside.



Reports show she then fled the scene, heading the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540, and crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call.

Cary Area EMS said Harold was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened.

Police at the scene of the crash at Lumley Road and I-540.



She was taken to WakeMed for evaluation, while paramedics received bumps and bruises.

Harold is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit/run causing injury, and assault with a firearm or other deadly weapon upon governmental officers or employees.
