Another scene here down lumley road where there’s significant damage to this dealership. Trying to piece together whether this scene is connected to other scene I was tweeting about. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UfQhvAYkfL — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 19, 2018

A woman is facing several charges after police said she was involved in several crashes Wednesday night.Officers said 58-year-old Karen McGlasson Harold drove into a car dealership, damaging the building and several cars inside.Reports show she then fled the scene, heading the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540, and crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call.Cary Area EMS said Harold was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened.She was taken to WakeMed for evaluation, while paramedics received bumps and bruises.Harold is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit/run causing injury, and assault with a firearm or other deadly weapon upon governmental officers or employees.