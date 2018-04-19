RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A woman is facing several charges after police said she was involved in several crashes Wednesday night.
Officers said 58-year-old Karen McGlasson Harold drove into a car dealership, damaging the building and several cars inside.
Another scene here down lumley road where there’s significant damage to this dealership. Trying to piece together whether this scene is connected to other scene I was tweeting about. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UfQhvAYkfL— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 19, 2018
Reports show she then fled the scene, heading the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540, and crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call.
Cary Area EMS said Harold was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened.
She was taken to WakeMed for evaluation, while paramedics received bumps and bruises.
Harold is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit/run causing injury, and assault with a firearm or other deadly weapon upon governmental officers or employees.