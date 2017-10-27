Woman dies at Duke Hospital after 2-car crash in Burlington

A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Burlington died later at Duke University Hospital.Burlington police officers and firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. Friday to a serious crash on N. Church Street just before the intersection with Sellars Mill Road.Officers said a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Church Street (US 70) and collided with a 2012 Chevy Malibu that was turning out of the parking lot of the Cum Park Plaza shopping center.Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Malibu, identified as Julie Payne, from the heavily damaged vehicle. She was life-flighted to Duke Hospital. Payne later died from her injuries.The driver of the Explorer, Juana Rodriquez-Castaneida, was taken by ambulance to Alamance Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The incident remains under investigation. No charged have yet been filed.Burlington Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (336) 229-3500.For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.