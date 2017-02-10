Woman killed in crash with school bus in western NC

One person was killed and multiple people were injured Friday when a school bus crashed with an SUV on Bethany Church Road in Catawba County.The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Teri Lasher, died.An eyewitness toldthat the SUV crossed the center line and the bus driver attempted to avoid the crash.He said other drivers stopped to help.There were five people on the bus, including three students, the driver and a monitor. All are safe.The bus is North Carolina Public School bus No. 333.The Catwaba County School Board released this statement: