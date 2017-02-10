TRAFFIC

Woman killed in crash with school bus in western NC

A person in a catr was killed in a crash with a school bus in Catawba County in western North Carolina.

NEWTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One person was killed and multiple people were injured Friday when a school bus crashed with an SUV on Bethany Church Road in Catawba County.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Teri Lasher, died.

An eyewitness told ABC affiliate WSOC that the SUV crossed the center line and the bus driver attempted to avoid the crash.

He said other drivers stopped to help.

There were five people on the bus, including three students, the driver and a monitor. All are safe.

The bus is North Carolina Public School bus No. 333.

The Catwaba County School Board released this statement:

A Catawba County Schools bus was involved in an accident on Bethany Church Road in Catawba County.

Three students and the bus driver and monitor were on the bus at the time and are being evaluated by paramedics and emergency management services but there appears to be no serious physical injuries to the students or the bus driver and monitor.

