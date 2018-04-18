TRAFFIC

Wrong-way driver injured in head-on collision with ambulance in Raleigh

A wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance Wednesday night.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A driver going the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540 crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call Wednesday night.

The wrong-way driver was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened, Cary Area EMS, which responded to the scene told ABC11.

The paramedics escaped injury.

Police at the scene of the crash at Lumley Road and I-540.



The driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is not immediately known.

Raleigh Police cleared the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

No word yet on what charges the driver will face.

