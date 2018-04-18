Wrong-way driver injured in head-on collision with ambulance in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A driver going the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540 crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call Wednesday night.
The wrong-way driver was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened, Cary Area EMS, which responded to the scene told ABC11.
The paramedics escaped injury.
The driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is not immediately known.
Raleigh Police cleared the scene shortly before 11 p.m.
No word yet on what charges the driver will face.
Another scene here down lumley road where there’s significant damage to this dealership. Trying to piece together whether this scene is connected to other scene I was tweeting about. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UfQhvAYkfL— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 19, 2018