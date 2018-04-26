BUZZWORTHY

Transgender inmate sues prison over witchcraft rights

Jennifer Ann Jasmaine (Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A transgender inmate is suing a North Carolina prison, saying it's blocking her from practicing witchcraft.

The Charlotte Observer reports 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Jasmaine says in the lawsuit that chaplains at the all-male Lanesboro Correctional Institution have violated her constitutional rights by restricting when, where and how she can practice Wicca, the religion based on ancient pagan beliefs.

Jasmaine also says Lanesboro refused to provide her with the foods Wiccans are supposed to eat.

By contrast, Jasmaine said Christian inmates at Lanesboro are allowed to worship six times a week, while Native Americans can conduct their rituals three times weekly.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Lanesboro is a maximum-security prison about 45 miles southeast of Charlotte.

State policy says North Carolina prisons "shall provide access for approved religious services or practices and pastoral care." Inmates wanting to practice a religion not recognized by the prison system must fill out a religious assistance request form.

In her complaint, Jasmaine says she filed the form this month, but to no avail.

Jasmaine says she wants to hold outdoor services twice a week. She has called on the prison to provide the religious items, clothing and food she needs to properly practice witchcraft, including the go-ahead for her to light candles and a fire. Her lawsuit does not say whether other Lanesboro inmates share her beliefs.

"Ms. Jasmaine's religion is not just her religion. It's her way of life," the lawsuit says. "This is the path in which she has taken."

The lawsuit, filed this month, seeks a jury trial and $1 in damages from each of the chaplains.

According to prison records, Jasmaine - then Duane L. Fox - was sentenced in July 2014 to 16 years in prison for second-degree sexual offense.

Jerry Higgins, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, declined comment Wednesday, citing pending litigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
transgenderprisonnorth carolina newscharlotte newsbuzzworthyCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
Teen's touching promposal to friend with Down syndrome goes viral
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
Raleigh police arrest man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Man shot in Wendell home; suspects on loose
Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love
VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration
2 seriously injured during head-on crash in Raleigh
Show More
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots would-be robber
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
More News